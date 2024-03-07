Global Marketing Automation Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the marketing automation market size is predicted to reach $9.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the marketing automation market is due to the increase in big data and data analytics solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest marketing automation market share. Major players in the marketing automation market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Marketing Automation Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Application: Digital Marketing, E-Mail Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Campaign Management, Other Applications

• By End-Use: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Discrete Manufacturing, Government And Education, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global marketing automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5838&type=smp

Marketing automation is the process of employing technologies to automate repetitive marketing processes. When it comes to following up on leads and guiding potential clients through the conversion funnel, automation can save marketers a lot of time. Customer relationship management (CRM) and customer data platform (CDP) software are frequently integrated with marketing automation software. It helps to identify potential customers, automating the process of nurturing the leads to sales readiness.

Read More On The Marketing Automation Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marketing-automation-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Marketing Automation Market Characteristics

3. Marketing Automation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Marketing Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Marketing Automation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Marketing Automation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Marketing Automation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Sensor Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-sensor-global-market-report

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warehouse-automation-global-market-report

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-controls-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model