Procedural chronology in the Title IV matter involving allegations of abusive behavior against the Rt. Rev. Prince Singh
June 19, 2023
Intake officer recused; intake officer-designate appointed (Canon IV.17.2.b, Canon IV.19.14.a).
Information provided to intake officer-designate (Canon IV.6.2).
July 11, 2023
Intake report forwarded to reference panel (Canon IV.6.7).
July 12, 2023
Advisors provided to complainants and respondent (Canon IV.19.10).
July 20, 2023
Presiding bishop recused; presiding bishop-designate appointed (Canon IV.17.2.c, Canon IV.19.14.a, Canon IV.19.24).
July 27, 2023
Complainants challenged suitability of presiding bishop-designate (Canon IV.19.14.a).
Aug. 7, 2023
Second presiding bishop-designate appointed (Canon.IV.17.2.c, Canon IV.19.24).
Sept. 7, 2023
Presiding bishop-designate issued restriction on ministry to respondent (Canon IV.7.3-4, Canon IV.17.2).
Oct. 18, 2023
Reference panel referred matter for possible accord (Canon IV.6.8.e).
Nov. 3, 2023
Reference panel referred matter for investigation (Canon IV.6.8.c).