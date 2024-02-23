Submit Release
Procedural chronology in the Title IV matter involving allegations of discrimination against the Rt. Rev. S. John Howard

July 24, 2023
Information provided to newly appointed intake officer (Canon IV.6.2).

Oct. 19, 2023
Presiding bishop recused; presiding bishop-designate appointed (Canon IV.17.2.c, Canon IV.19.14.a, and Canon IV.19.24).

Intake report forwarded to reference panel (Canon IV.6.7).

Advisors provided to complainant and respondent (Canon IV.19.10).

Nov. 9, 2023
Reference panel referred matter for investigation (Canon IV.6.8.c).

