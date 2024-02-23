Procedural chronology in the Title IV matter involving allegations of a financial nature against the Rt. Rev. S. John Howard
Aug. 11, 2023
Information provided to newly appointed intake officer (Canon IV.6.2).
Oct. 19, 2023
Presiding bishop recused; presiding bishop-designate appointed (Canon IV.17.2.c, Canon IV.19.14.a, and Canon IV.19.24).
Intake report forwarded to reference panel (Canon IV.6.7).
Advisers provided to complainant and respondent (Canon IV.19.10).
Nov. 9, 2023
Reference panel referred matter for investigation (Canon IV.6.8.c).