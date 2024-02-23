Procedural chronology in the Title IV matter involving allegations of misconduct against the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry and the Rt. Rev. S. Todd Ousley
Dec. 28, 2023
Letter from complainants to bishops providing information (Canon IV.6.2).
Jan. 10, 2024
Vice president of House of Bishops, performing role of presiding bishop in disciplinary matters, recused; presiding bishop-designate appointed (Canon IV.17.2.c, Canon IV.19.14.a, and Canon IV.19.24).
Jan. 18, 2024
Intake officer recused; intake officer-designate appointed (Canon IV.17.2.b, Canon IV.19.14.a).
Information provided to intake officer-designate (Canon IV.6.2).