Global Mobile CRM Software Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Mobile CRM Software Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The mobile CRM software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $48.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mobile CRM Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile crm software market size is predicted to reach $48.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.

The growth in the mobile crm software market is due to the rise in adoption for mobile CRM in the retail, banking, and finance industry across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest mobile crm software market share. Major players in the mobile crm software market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., AMDOCS Holdings Inc., HubSpot Inc., Pegasystems Inc.

Mobile CRM Software Market Segments

• By Type: Cloud Based, On-Premise

• By Enterprise: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By Vertical: BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global mobile crm software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile CRM software refers to an application that is designed to be operated, executed, and accessed through mobile platforms. Mobile CRM, or mobile customer relationship management, allows field workers and remote employees to access customer information and accounts from any location using mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. It is used to provide increased productivity, performance, and quality for management.

