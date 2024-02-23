Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“Macao Stamp Exhibition 2024”

MACAU, February 23 - To commemorate the Macao Stamp Exhibition 2024, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Comendador Ho Yin Gallery of the Clube Militar de Macau, from 11:00 to 17:30 on 29th February 2024, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Macao Stamp Exhibition 2024”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!