Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,563 in the last 365 days.

Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“Macao Stamp Exhibition 2024”

MACAU, February 23 - To commemorate the Macao Stamp Exhibition 2024, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Comendador Ho Yin Gallery of the Clube Militar de Macau, from 11:00 to 17:30 on 29th February 2024, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Macao Stamp Exhibition 2024”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

You just read:

Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“Macao Stamp Exhibition 2024”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more