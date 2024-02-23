The 43rd Macao Green Week – “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”

MACAU, February 23 - Organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the 43rd Macao Green Week will take place between 16 and 24 March under the theme “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”, inheriting the concept of the “World Planting Day”. During the Green Week, a number of tree planting and experience activities will be held to introduce Macao’s greening development, ecological resources and conservation status. Besides, nearly a thousand saplings will be planted together with groups and members of the public to encourage their participation in environmental greening activities and joint protection of natural ecological resources. In addition, IAM will continue to organise eco-tours in Hengqin to provide the public with more opportunities to get close to nature.

The carnival of Green Week this year will be held on 16 and 17 March from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Avenida da Praia, Taipa. The opening ceremony of the Green Week with the participation of a group of guests will be held on 16 March at 3 p.m. at the venue to kick off the Green Week. A number of themed booths are set up in the carnival to introduce information about the flora and fauna native to Macao as well as invasive species, protection and conservation of ancient and valuable trees, wildlife breeding, lotus planting, insect hotels, etc. There are also game booths, handicraft workshops and ecological tours to bring greening and conservation messages to the public at different levels, and promote the protection of nature and care for the ecological environment.

In order to encourage public participation in environmental greening and jointly protect natural ecological resources, more than 30 activities related to nature and tree planting will be held during the Green Week for local schools, groups and members of the public to participate. The contents are as follows:

Name of activity Date Time Location Target group and fee Guided Eco-Tours (Two sessions in total) 16 March 14:00 - 15:00 16:00 - 17:00 Avenida da Praia (meet-up point: entrance of Carmo Swimming Pools) Macao residents aged 3 to 80; free of charge. Hengqin Eco-Tours (Two sessions in total) 17 March 23 March 13:00 - 17:30 Hengqin Erjingwan Wetland Park Macao residents aged 3 to 80, two people at most in a team; MOP 100 per person. Walking and Tree Planting Activity of the 43rd Macao Green Week” 24 March 10:00 - 12:00 Taipa Grande Natural Park Macao residents aged 6 to 65; free of charge.

Interested members of the public can sign up for the activities from 26 February to 1 March via “Macao One Account” or by visiting IAM’s Integrated Services Centre, Public Services Centres or their stations in person. The quota will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttle bus service is available for the “Hengqin Eco-Tours” and the “Walking and Tree Planting Activity of the 43rd Macao Green Week” to send participants to and from the venues. Details of the pick-up locations and time can be found on “Macao One Account”.

During the Green Week, a total of six “Green City - Plant Offering” activities continue to be held in various districts across Macao to allow the public to bring greenery to their homes. Meanwhile, the fees for Guia Hill cable car and Hac Sá Off-Roading Track (mountain bike and pedal go-kart for children) are waived for the public who are welcome to use the facilities.

This year’s Green Week is co-organised by União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, Macao Federation of Trade Unions, The Women’s General Association of Macau, Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau, and Macao Youth Federation. Organisations including the Forestry Administration of Guangdong Province, Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, South China National Botanical Garden, Macao Science Center, University of Saint Joseph, Associação de Juventude San Ngai de Macau, and Macau Modern System Agriculture Association are invited to jointly promote important messages to the public, such as protecting nature and caring for the ecological environment.

For the activities of the 43rd Macao Green Week and their information, please browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo or the Macao Nature website https://nature.iam.gov.mo, or call 2833 7676 or 2888 0087 for enquiries.