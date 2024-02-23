Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market High Hopes for Future Revenues as Market Size Continues to Rise

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth

This growth can be attributed to the surging demand for healthcare PPE, particularly driven by the necessity to safeguard healthcare workers.

Rise in demand for healthcare PPE to protect the healthcare personnel involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients augments the growth of the global healthcare PPE market.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allied Market Research report titled "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market by Material (Protective Clothing, Face Protection, Eye Protection, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, and Others) and End User (Hospital, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" highlights the robust growth of the global healthcare PPE market. The market is expected to surge from $12.9 billion in 2019 to a staggering $33.4 billion by 2027, representing a noteworthy CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the surging demand for healthcare PPE, particularly driven by the necessity to safeguard healthcare workers in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. As a result, both public and private entities are increasing their investments in the production of PPE kits. However, the growth is tempered by concerns regarding the environmental impact of PPE materials.

Nonetheless, opportunities lie in the development of healthcare PPE kits using bio materials, presenting avenues for sustainable solutions. The outbreak of COVID-19 has accentuated the need for PPE products globally, particularly face masks, gloves, goggles, gowns, coveralls, and face shields. This has prompted North America and Europe to outsource PPE production to Asia. Nevertheless, disruptions in supply chains due to lockdown measures have been observed.

The market segment for protective clothing holds the largest share in 2019, primarily due to the increased utilization of coveralls, gowns, and scrubs as essential protective gear for healthcare workers and patients. However, the respiratory protection segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to heightened public use of face masks in response to COVID-19.

The hospital sector is the largest end-user segment, responsible for more than two-fifths of the global healthcare PPE market share. It is anticipated to sustain this dominance, mainly driven by the easy access to healthcare insurance services. Geographically, North America, with its advanced healthcare systems and strict PPE regulations, is predicted to maintain its leading position in the market.

Finally, key market players include Med-Con Pty Ltd., Ansell Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Owens & Minor Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Medline Industries Inc., and Medisca Pharmaceutique Inc.

