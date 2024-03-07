Mental Health Apps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The mental health apps market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.”
February 23, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mental health apps market size is predicted to reach $13.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.

The growth in the mental health apps market is due to the increasing awareness about mental health and its significance. North America region is expected to hold the largest mental health apps market share. Major players in the mental health apps market include Walmart Inc., UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, CVS Health Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Optum Inc.

Mental Health Apps Market Segments
•By Platform Type: iOS, Android, Other Platform Types
•By Application Type: Depression and Anxiety management, Meditation Management, Stress Management, Wellness Management, Other Application Types
•By Geography: The global mental health apps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mental health apps refer to mobile and PC-based applications used by people to manage their mental health. These apps help people to manage their medications and help in reducing stress and monitoring symptoms of disorders. The user can get therapies virtually for conditions such as PTSD, psychotic disorders, anxiety disorders, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Mental Health Apps Market Characteristics
3. Mental Health Apps Market Trends And Strategies
4. Mental Health Apps Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Mental Health Apps Market Size And Growth
……
27. Mental Health Apps Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Mental Health Apps Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

