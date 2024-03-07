Microfluidics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Microfluidics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Microfluidics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the microfluidics market size is predicted to reach $15.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The growth in the microfluidics market is due to the rising demand for advanced and better point-of-care testing in the healthcare industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest microfluidics market share. Major players in the microfluidics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics,.

Microfluidics Market Segments
• By Material: Silicon-Based Microfluidics, Glass-Based Microfluidics, Polymer-Based Microfluidics
• By Application: Industrial and Environmental, Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Analysis, Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics
• By Geography: The global microfluidics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microfluidics refers to the science and technology of devices that process or manipulate small volumes of fluid (10-9 to 10-18L) through channels with a width of a few tens to several hundred micrometers. Microfluidic devices perform chemical analysis on small amounts of liquid, such as a droplet (blood). Microfluidics-based devices evolved as an alternative to conventional laboratory techniques, as they have the potential to carry out complete laboratory protocols on a single small chip.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Microfluidics Market Characteristics
3. Microfluidics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Microfluidics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Microfluidics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Microfluidics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Microfluidics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

