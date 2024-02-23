Rodent Control Market Potential of Market Size What Lies Ahead for Future Growth

Rodent Control Market Trends

Key drivers of this growth include urbanization, population increase, climate change, and the ease of accessing rodent control products and services.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global rodent control industry amassed $2.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Key drivers of this growth include urbanization, population increase, climate change, and the ease of accessing rodent control products and services. However, strict regulations and bans on chemical-based rodent control products have posed challenges. Yet, opportunities are emerging through research and development (R&D) activities to create bio-based alternatives.

The chemical segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing over one-third of the market. Its dominance is projected to continue, primarily due to the introduction of less toxic rodent control chemicals complying with safety standards like the Food Quality Protection Act. Despite this, the biological segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during 2020–2027. This surge is driven by ongoing R&D projects developing new species of pathogens for rodent prevention.

Residential application had the largest market share in 2019, holding almost one-third of the market. It is forecasted to remain dominant by 2027, attributed to increased building construction in developing regions and government-led initiatives for rodent control. Conversely, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the rising use of chemical and mechanical methods for rodent eradication in hospitals, households, farms, and restaurants.

Geographically, North America had the largest market share in 2019, accounting for half of the global market. This region is expected to continue its dominance, propelled by a strengthening housing market, an improving economy, and government-led vector control programs. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to witness a 7.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2027, due to expanding agricultural lands and increasing numbers of organic food producers in China and India.

Key market players mentioned in the report include Syngenta AG, Senestech Corporation, Anti cimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Ecolab Inc., Neogen Corporation, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial Plc, and Rollins Inc.

