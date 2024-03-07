Global Magnetic Beads Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the magnetic beads market size is predicted to reach $4.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.
The growth in the magnetic beads market is due to government initiatives for genetic and microbiological research. North America region is expected to hold the largest magnetic beads market share. Major players in the magnetic beads market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen, Danaher Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, Promega Corporation.
Magnetic Beads Market Segments
• By Type: Cells Microbes, Nucleic Acids, Proteins, Other Types
• By End User: Healthcare Facilities, Individual Pathology Labs, Research Labs, Other End Users
• By Magnetic Core: Superparamagnetic, Ferrimagnetic
• By Application: Cell Separation And Expansion, Protein Sample Preparation And Protein Purification, IVD Assay Development, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Immunoprecipitation, Antibody Purification, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global magnetic beads market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Magnetic beads refer to a type of device made up of superparamagnetic iron oxide particles as small as 20 to 30 manometers in size in which a functional carboxylic group covers an iron-oxide core, which then binds to nucleic acid and is used for separating biomolecules such as DNA and RNA quickly and effectively.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Magnetic Beads Market Characteristics
3. Magnetic Beads Market Trends And Strategies
4. Magnetic Beads Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Magnetic Beads Market Size And Growth
……
27. Magnetic Beads Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Magnetic Beads Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
