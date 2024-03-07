Machine Vision Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Machine Vision Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The machine vision market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $27.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Machine Vision Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the machine vision market size is predicted to reach $27.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the machine vision market is due to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest machine vision market share. Major players in the machine vision market include Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corp., Omron Corporation, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, ISRA Vision AG, Basler AG.

Machine Vision Market Segments

• By Product: PC-Based And Smart Camera-Based

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Deployment Type: General Machine Vision Systems, Robotic Cell

• By Application: Quality Assurance And Inspection, Positioning And Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance

• By End-User: Automotive, Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals, Electronics And Semiconductors, Pulp And Paper, Printing And Labeling, Food And Beverage, Postal And Logistics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global machine vision market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Machine vision systems are a set of connected devices that are designed to automatically direct production and manufacturing procedures such as go/no assessments and quality control processes using information retrieved from digital images by examining, analyzing, and identifying static or moving images.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Machine Vision Market Characteristics

3. Machine Vision Market Trends And Strategies

4. Machine Vision Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Machine Vision Market Size And Growth

……

27. Machine Vision Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Machine Vision Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

