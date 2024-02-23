The Surge in the Global Hydrogen Market: A Leap Towards Clean Energy
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the Global 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The shift towards sustainable and clean energy sources has become a global priority, addressing the urgent need to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Amidst this transformative era, hydrogen emerges as a beacon of hope, offering a greener alternative to conventional fossil fuels. The global hydrogen market is on the brink of explosive growth, forecasted to escalate from a valuation of US$ 206.6 billion in 2022 to an astonishing US$ 761.3 billion by 2040. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the period from 2023 to 2040. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.
𝐀 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Hydrogen stands out in the energy landscape for its unique properties. Unlike traditional energy sources, hydrogen combustion releases no harmful emissions, making it an ideal candidate for reducing environmental pollutants and mitigating the effects of global warming. Its versatility allows for applications across various sectors, including transportation and power generation, both of which are pivotal in the transition towards a sustainable energy future.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞
Air Liquide International S.A.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Aquahydrex
Atawey
Claind
Cummins
Ergousp
Enapter AG
EvolOH, Inc.
Fuel Cell Energy
Green Hydrogen Systems
Heliogen
Hydrogenics
HyTech Power
Inox
ITM Power
Linde plc
McPhy Energy
Messer Group GmbH
NEL Hydrogen
Plug Power
PowerTap
Siemens AG
Showa Denko
Starfire Energy
Taiyo Nippon
Uniper
Verdagy
Weldstar, Inc.
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Other Prominent Players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic's impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Thermal Process
Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
Partial Oxidation (POX)
Coal Gasification
Biomass Gasification
Electrolytic Process
SOEC
SOFC
PEM
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Methanol Production
Ammonia Production
Petroleum Refinery
Heat Treatment
Transportation
Power Generation
Renewable Energy
Hydrogen Fuel Cell
Fuel Cell Vehicles
Fuel Cell Ships
Fuel Cell Battery
Mobile Power Generation
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Captive
Merchant
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Norway
The Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Latin America
Overall, Astute Analytica's report on the Global Hydrogen Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
