Marble Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Marble Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the marble market size is predicted to reach $50.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the marble market is due to the growing construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest marble market share. Major players in the marble market include Staron, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, Durat, PengXiang Industry, MARGRAF, Ranamar, LG Hausys, Levantina y Asociados de Minerales S.A.

Marble Market Segments

By Type: Natural, Synthetic

By Form: Slab, Powder

By Color: White, Other Colors

By Application: Building and Decoration, Statues and Monuments, Furniture, Other Applications

By Geography: The global marble market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Marble is a metamorphic rock formed from limestone, and recrystallized carbonate minerals, most commonly calcite or dolomite.

