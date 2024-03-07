Marine Lubricants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Marine Lubricants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The marine lubricants market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $7.87 billion in 2023 to $8.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the marine lubricants market size is predicted to reach $12.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The growth in the marine lubricants market is due to the increase in demand for bio-based lubricants. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest marine lubricants market share. Major players in the marine lubricants market include BP plc, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PJSC Lukoil.

Marine Lubricants Market Segments

• By Product Type: Engine oil, Hydraulic oil, Turbine oil, Gear oil, Greases, Other Products

• By Oil Type: Mineral oil (Paraffinic Oil, Naphthenic Oil, Aromatic Oil), Synthetic Oil (PAO, PAG, Esters), Bio-based ( Plant Source, Animal Fats), Grease (Metallic Soap Thickener, Non-soap Thickener, Inorganic Thickener)

• By Ship Type: Bulk Carriers (Handysize, Handymax, Panamax, Capesize), Tankers (Panamax, Aframax, Suezmax, Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC)), Container Ship, Other Ship Types (Reefers, Drill Ships, Passenger ships, Roll on Roll Off Ships, Service Ships)

• By Geography: The global marine lubricants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Marine lubricants are petrochemicals-based products that lower friction and are mainly used in marine applications. These are used by ships and other seafaring vehicles.

