Marine Lubricants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Marine Lubricants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the marine lubricants market size is predicted to reach $12.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth in the marine lubricants market is due to the increase in demand for bio-based lubricants. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest marine lubricants market share. Major players in the marine lubricants market include BP plc, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PJSC Lukoil.
Marine Lubricants Market Segments
• By Product Type: Engine oil, Hydraulic oil, Turbine oil, Gear oil, Greases, Other Products
• By Oil Type: Mineral oil (Paraffinic Oil, Naphthenic Oil, Aromatic Oil), Synthetic Oil (PAO, PAG, Esters), Bio-based ( Plant Source, Animal Fats), Grease (Metallic Soap Thickener, Non-soap Thickener, Inorganic Thickener)
• By Ship Type: Bulk Carriers (Handysize, Handymax, Panamax, Capesize), Tankers (Panamax, Aframax, Suezmax, Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC)), Container Ship, Other Ship Types (Reefers, Drill Ships, Passenger ships, Roll on Roll Off Ships, Service Ships)
• By Geography: The global marine lubricants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Marine lubricants are petrochemicals-based products that lower friction and are mainly used in marine applications. These are used by ships and other seafaring vehicles.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Marine Lubricants Market Characteristics
3. Marine Lubricants Market Trends And Strategies
4. Marine Lubricants Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Marine Lubricants Market Size And Growth
……
27. Marine Lubricants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Marine Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
