DUI / Berlin Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3001252
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/22/2024 2035 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB MM 40.8, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Thomas Berecz
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a disabled vehicle which was partially in the travel lane on I-89 south in Williamstown, VT. The operator was identified by his Vermont driver’s license as Thomas Berecz. While speaking with Berecz, indicators of impairment were detected. Berecz was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Berecz later refused to provide an evidentiary breath test. He was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 03/13/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/13/2024 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191