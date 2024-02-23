Submit Release
DUI / Berlin Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3001252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack                             

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/22/2024 2035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB MM 40.8, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Berecz                                         

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a disabled vehicle which was partially in the travel lane on I-89 south in Williamstown, VT. The operator was identified by his Vermont driver’s license as Thomas Berecz. While speaking with Berecz, indicators of impairment were detected. Berecz was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Berecz later refused to provide an evidentiary breath test.  He was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 03/13/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/13/2024 0830 hours      

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191

 

