Marine Insurance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Marine Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The marine insurance market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $30.35 billion in 2023 to $32.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Marine Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the marine insurance market size is predicted to reach $42.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the marine insurance market is due to the rise in global trade. Europe region is expected to hold the largest marine insurance market share. Major players in the marine insurance market include Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Axa S.A., American International Group Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd..

Marine Insurance Market Segments

• By Type: Cargo Insurance, Hull And Machinery Insurance, Marine Liability Insurance, Offshore or Energy Insurance

• By Policy Type: Time Policy, Voyage Policy, Floating Policy, Valued Policy, Others Policy Types

• By Distribution Channel: Wholesalers, Retail Brokers, Others Distribution Channels

• By End User: Ship Owners, Traders, Others End Users

• By Geography: The global marine insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Marine insurance refers to a type of insurance policy in which insurance is provided to cargo owners and cargo for any loss or damage due to ship accidents and delays in the voyage. The marine insurance cover loss or damage of cargo or goods during transportation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Marine Insurance Market Characteristics

3. Marine Insurance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Marine Insurance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Marine Insurance Market Size And Growth

……

27. Marine Insurance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Marine Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

