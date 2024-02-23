Railway Management System Market Size Reach 96.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030
Railway Management System Market Size & Segmentation, By Solutions, By Services, By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By Regions, Global Forecast 2023-2030
Railway Management System Market Optimizing Rail Operations: Leveraging AI and Cloud Technologies to Meet Growing Demands Will Reach at $96.3 billion by 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railway Management System Market AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data collected from sensors embedded in railway infrastructure and rolling stock. This enables predictive maintenance, where potential issues are identified before they cause disruptions, leading to reduced downtime and cost savings for rail operators.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
Market Size -
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Railway Management System Market was valued at USD 48.7 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 96.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Key Companies:
• Indra Sistemas
• Computer Sciences Corporation
• GE Transportation
• ABB Ltd.
• Ansaldo STS
• Hitachi Ltd.
• Alstom
• IBM Corporation
• Bombardier Inc.
• Thales
Market Report Scope –
The increasing trend of Internet of Things and Digitalization, where connected devices and data driven technologies change the way operations are conducted, is being seen in the rail transport sector. Realtime data on performance, maintenance needs and passenger behavior are provided by the Internet of Things sensors for trains & tracks. Digitalization will improve the management of schedules, assets and passenger services. This trend will improve efficiency, safety and passenger experience through the use of predictive maintenance as well as efficient resource allocation.
Market Growth Factors –
The increasing adoption & integration of AI technology & cloud-based services is enhancing predictive maintenance, optimizing rail operations, and reducing downtime. Realtime access to data is facilitated by cloud solutions, enabling efficient decision making across the railway network. Rail operators are empowered to improve safety, increase efficiency and provide better passenger experience thanks to this synergy. As the industry recognises the enormous potential of AI and cloud technologies. Existing systems are under strain due to an increasing demand for rail services and require the optimization of existing passenger and freight schedules with a view to achieving higher speeds on current railway infrastructure. In particular in the energy and commodity sectors, rail freight companies are experiencing growth in trade. The ports are experiencing major congestion, which has led to problems for the linked rail lines. The use of rail assets is increasing and significant investments are being made by rail companies.
Key Regional Development –
The market for railway management systems in this region is dominated by North America due to the development of technologies and modern, stateoftheart infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for railway management systems, thanks to an increasing participation of public entities in state managed rail markets and a preference for low fares, multimodal transport across this area. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for rail management systems, which are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to adoption of advanced technologies, digitalisation and increased investment by governments and private sector. The market share of the railway management system in this region is also increasing as a result of increased disposable income, rapid urbanization and demographic growth.
Segmentation Analysis –
In 2022, the on-premises segment accounted for more than 74% of the market share in the rail management system. Local control, data security and uniform performance are important requirements of railway systems that increase the attractiveness of on premises solutions. In order to address latency and compliance concerns, this model ensures direct control over infrastructure and data. With railways seeking to modernise their operations while ensuring reliability, on premises solutions offer a robust way of meeting the specific needs of these undertakings.
In 2022, the QNX segment accounted for 34% of the market share of the railway management system. QNX addresses the critical needs of railway systems by ensuring seamless communications, safety and security, and is known for its real time capabilities and reliability. It is a perfect choice for railway operations which require highest precision because of its proven track record in the safety critical environment. The robustness of QNX in managing complex tasks is due to the industry's embrace of digitisation and connectivity.
By Solutions
• Rail Traffic Management System
• Rail Asset Management System
• Rail Operation Management System
• Rail control system
• Rail maintenance management system
By Services
• Consulting
• System Integration & Deployment
• Support
• Maintenance
By Organization Size
• Large Enterprise
• Small and Medium Size Enterprise
• By Deployment Mode
• On-premises
• Cloud
Key Takeaway’s–
A key factor accelerating market growth, also increasing the participation of private operators in government managed rail markets and increasing the preference for low fares and multimodal transport, is the use of new information and communication technologies in all rail operations. In addition, new opportunities will be created for the rail industry as R&D activities increase on the market. A railway management system helps to improve revenue, reduce operating costs and increase customer safety by providing a complete solution for the rail transport industry. Several tools and services are integrated into the railway management system with a view to improving operational efficiency of the rail industry. Various activities are included in the system, such as traffic planning, operation management, power supply and infrastructure management, maintenance and support, station control and communication network.
Recent Developments -
Petrosoft.pl launched the RAILSoft system in August 2023, a comprehensive solution forrevolutionizing the rail industry. Through its impressive set of features, seamless integration capabilities, and recent wins in competitive tenders, this cutting-edge system redefines railway management standards. RAILSoft is a comprehensive and innovative choice in an industry marked by rapid change, setting the stage for a new era of rail management systems.
Table of Content:
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.2 Impact of Recession
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Railway Management System Market Segmentation, by Solutions
8.1 Rail Traffic Management System
8.2 Rail Asset Management System
8.3 Rail Operation Management System
8.4 Rail control system
8.5 Rail maintenance management system
9. Railway Management System Market Segmentation, by Services
9.1 Consulting
9.2 System Integration & Deployment
9.3 Support
9.4 Maintenance
10. Railway Management System Market Segmentation, by Organization Size
10.1 Large Enterprise
10.2 Small and Medium Size Enterprise
11. Railway Management System Market Segmentation, by Deployment Mode
11.1 On-premises
11.2 Cloud
12. Regional Analysis
Continued..!
