Medical Footwear Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Medical Footwear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Footwear Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical footwear market size is predicted to reach $14.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.
The growth in the medical footwear market is due to the rapidly growing prevalence of foot-related issues. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical footwear market share. Major players in the medical footwear market include New Balance Athletics Inc., Crocs Inc., Wolverine Worldwide Inc., The Timberland Company, Rockport Company LLC, Dansko LLC.
Medical Footwear Market Segments
1. By Product: Medical Shoes & Boots, Medical Sandals, Other Products
2. By Sales Channel: Direct Sales of Medical Footwear, Footwear Specialty Stores, Medical & Healthcare Centers, Online Retailers of Medical Footwear, Mono-Brand Stores, Other Sales Channels
3. By Application: Diabetic Shoes, Arthritis Shoes, Bunions & Hallux Valgus Shoes, Flat Feet Shoes, Other Applications
4. By End User Sex: Men, Women
5. By Geography: The global medical footwear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The medical footwear refers to a special type of footwear designed to accommodate the footwear needs of individuals possessing one of several foot disorders and medical conditions. A few medical conditions that can benefit from this medical footwear include people with diabetic feet, corns, calcaneal spurs, heel cracks, and heel pain.
