3D Printing Metal Market Strategic Segmentation Navigating the Journey to Identify and Target Your Audience

3D Printing Metal Market Trends

The rise in the adoption of bio-based materials and advancements in technology are expected to drive the growth of the global 3D printing metal market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report from Allied Market Research, the global 3D printing metal market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market was valued at $147.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $796.3 million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The rise in the adoption of bio-based materials and advancements in technology are expected to drive the growth of the global 3D printing metal market. However, the high costs associated with raw materials may hinder the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for key players in the industry.

The aluminum segment is expected to dominate the market by 2026, contributing to around half of the total market revenue in 2019. On the other hand, the steel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. Other segments assessed in the market report include titanium and nickel.

In terms of form, the powder segment is expected to maintain the largest market share by 2026, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2019. The filament segment, however, is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 24.1% throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, holding more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2019. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% by 2026. Other regions discussed in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Some of the key market players analyzed in the report include Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., 3D Systems, Voxeljet AG, The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Ponoko Limited, Stratasys Ltd, and Organovo Holdings, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, and others, to strengthen their position in the industry.

