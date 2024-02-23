Digital Ink Market Sculpting Success Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Market Segmentation

Digital Ink Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allied Market Research report on the global digital ink market revealed a valuation of $2.6 billion in 2018, with an expected rise to $4.3 billion by 2026, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market's size, top investment areas, successful strategies, drivers and opportunities, competitive landscape, and shifting trends.

The growth is attributed to the surge in demand for 3D printing technologies and advancements in printing methods. However, the high initial costs pose a hindrance to the market's expansion. Nevertheless, the report anticipates that technological advancements will open up lucrative opportunities in the foreseeable future.

The digital textile ink segment is projected to lead the market by 2026. In 2018, this segment generated a quarter of the total revenue and is expected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 9.0% until 2026.

Regarding technology type, the ink-jet segment occupied nearly three-fifths of the market share in 2018 and is poised to maintain this dominant position. On the other hand, the electrography segment is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2026.

In terms of regional dominance, Europe captured half of the market share in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to display the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. The report also covers North America and LAMEA.

Major players in the global digital ink market include Dover Corporation, PMZ Flint Group, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sakata Inx Corporation, Du Pont, Nazdar Ink Technologies, Toyo Inc., Sc Holdings Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, and Wikoff Color Corporation. These companies have implemented various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market positions.

