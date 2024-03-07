Luxury Bath And Body Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Luxury Bath And Body Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Luxury Bath And Body Products Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the luxury bath and body products market size is predicted to reach $28.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.
The growth in the luxury bath and body products market is due to the rising demand for luxury products such as lotions, shower gels, and body wash. North America region is expected to hold the largest luxury bath and body products market share. Major players in the luxury bath and body products market include The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Chanel Limited, Kao Corporation, Tiffany & Co, Burberry Group PLC, Hugo Boss AG.
Luxury Bath And Body Products Market Segments
•By Product: Body Oil, Body Lotions & Creams, Body Washes, Other Products
•By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
•By Geography: The global luxury bath and body products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The luxury bath and body products are high-quality products intended for bathing and body care purpose. These products feel relaxing and luxurious due to high-quality ingredients used during manufacturing and generally cost high.
