Mobile Learning Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile learning market size is predicted to reach $254.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%.

The growth in the mobile learning market is due to the enhanced demand for digital education. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile learning market share. Major players in the mobile learning market include Google LLC, AT&T Incorporated, Dell Technologies Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Mobile Learning Market Segments

• By Software Solution: Content Development, Portable LMS, Mobile Content Authoring, M-Enablement, Mobile And Video-Based Courseware, E-Books, Interactive Assessments, Other Software Solutions

• By Application: Corporate Learning, In-Class Learning, Online-On The Job Training, Simulation-Based Learning, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global mobile learning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile learning refers to an approach of accessing learning content through mobile devices. It is a learning that can take place anywhere and at any time and is supported by mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, that learners utilize to access the information over the internet. Students may use M-learning to study given lessons, watch video lectures, and take examinations directly from their smartphones.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Mobile Learning Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Learning Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mobile Learning Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mobile Learning Market Size And Growth

……

27. Mobile Learning Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Mobile Learning Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

