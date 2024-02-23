R.I.P. Potholes update: 20,000 potholes patched!



CHARLESTON, WV – Since Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 20,005 potholes along 3,653 miles of road. That’s the distance from Charleston to Portugal, or Morocco on the African coast.

Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Asphalt plants in Poca, Princeton, and Morgantown remain open the week of Monday, February 19, 2024, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Friday, February 23, 2024, include:

WV 85 and Riverside Road, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 817, WV 622, WV 62, WV 61, Indian Creek Road, Bath Road, and Cool Springs Addition, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Poindexter Road, Mason County.

US 35, WV 817 and WV 62, Putnam County.

US 60 and Fudges Creek Road, Cabell County.

Taylor Drain/Grove Summers Road, Doddridge County.

Interstate 79, WV 131, and Marshville/Rock Camp Road, Harrison County.

US 250, Ices Run Road, and Paw Paw Creek Road, Marion County.

Wisman Road and Miracle Run Road, Monongalia County.

WV 7, Preston County.

Berry Run and Buck Run Road, Taylor County.

WV 16, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

WV 122 and WV 12, Monroe County.

WV 3, Summers County.

Red Sulphur Turnpike, Mercer County.

Bowles Avenue, Raleigh County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.





