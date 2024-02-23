Submit Release
Fiber Optic Line Installation On the Interstate 77 Off Ramp, On Sunday, February 25, 2024

WOOD COUNTY, WV – There will be delays on the Interstate 77 off ramp, beginning from the intersection of US 50, Robert Byrd Highway, to the intersection of the East Seventh Street Exit, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, February 25, 2024, to allow for the installation of a fiber optic line.

 

Superior-Pocahontas Flagging will perform a rolling roadblock with flaggers at the off ramp. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

 

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​​

