Ramp Closure on Interstate 70, Eastbound, to Begin Friday, February 23, 2024

OHIO COUNTY, WV – The Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp will be closed, near the Ramp K Bridge, at milepost 1.51, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Friday, February 23, 2024, for the Ramp K Bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.

Alternate Route: Motorists traveling on US 250 northbound to Interstate 70 eastbound should travel west on Interstate 70 to Exit 225, Marion Street in Bridgeport Ohio, then onto Interstate 70 eastbound.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​



