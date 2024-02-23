Photoelectric Sensor Market is estimated to reach US$3.860 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.23%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the photoelectric sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3.860 billion by 2029.
A photoelectric sensor detects an object's distance, absence, or presence using a light transmitter, often infrared, and a photoelectric receiver. They typically work in industrial manufacturing.
The rise in demand for safety and surveillance through biological agent detection in the military sector, as well as the need to measure product parameters such as pressure and position in all aspects of control and automation, drives the photoelectric sensor market growth, as does the penetration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
The adoption of robotics and total automation in the food and beverage sector through programming and reprogramming equipment for cutting, positioning, and vital inspection applications increases the revenue of the photoelectric sensor market.
Extensive advancement in digital sensor technology, increased demand for IoT, and large government spending on security and surveillance are projected to bring up new opportunities for the photoelectric sensor market.
For instance, in August 2022 Rockwell Automation launched the new Allen-Bradley 42EA. RightSight S18 and 42JA. VisiSight M20A photoelectric sensors are intended to provide cost-effective and simple sensing solutions. They provide a variety of sensing modes, mounting choices, and distinctive features. The 42EA RightSight S18 sensor range provides the performance of bigger systems in a smaller, more versatile package, delivering the necessary detecting capabilities when size and shape matter. The 42JA VisiSight M20A series provides a complete set of sensor modes in a sealed, compact, cavity-free enclosure.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the photoelectric sensor market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2023, The R202 series is a new range of photoelectric sensors by Pepperl+Fuchs that are cubic in design. The sensors' fundamental characteristics include a red light LED and a simple switching function with two switching outputs. It is a standardized housing design for the five function principles: diffuse mode, diffuse mode with background suppression, retroreflective, thru-beam, and retroreflective for clear-object detection.
The global photoelectric sensor market, based on different types, is categorized into- Thru-Beam, Retroreflective, and Diffused. Thru-beam photoelectric sensors detect things by emitting a light beam and responding when an item interrupts it. They provide great accuracy, extended sensing distances, and dependability, making them suitable for precision applications.
Retroreflective photoelectric sensors combine the emitter and receiver, sending light to a reflective surface and then reflecting it to the receiver. When an item stops the beam, the sensor generates an output signal, making it excellent for short-range detection and applications with limited area.
Diffused photoelectric sensors consist of an emitter and a receiver that emit a diffused light beam to detect items inside their detection zone. They are simple, compact, and easy to install, making them suited for a wide range of applications in industrial automation, robotics, and manufacturing.
The global photoelectric sensor market, based on end users, is categorized into - consumer electronics, packaging, semiconductor, manufacturing, automotive, and others. Photoelectric sensors are used in consumer electronics for object identification, proximity sensing, and gesture recognition, which improves the user experience and device functioning in smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and smart home appliances.
Photoelectric sensors are used extensively in packing machines, automation systems, the food and beverage industries, and semiconductor production. It identifies items, counts them, monitors fill levels, and checks for package existence, assuring proper operation and improving yield, quality, and efficiency. They also help with high-speed production and process optimization.
Photoelectric sensors are essential in production for automation, machine vision, and quality assurance. They provide object identification, part location, and process monitoring across a variety of sectors. They improve productivity, flexibility, and safety by integrating with machines and robotics. They also improve vehicle safety and economy.
The Asia Pacific region has acquired a significant market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the projection period. The region's photoelectric sensor market is being driven by the increasing use of sophisticated technology, the growing adoption of IIoT in different industrial facilities, and rising safety requirements in emerging nations such as India, Japan, and China.
Many factors contribute to the Asia Pacific photoelectric sensor market's growth and advancement. First, the region's rapid industrialization, particularly in manufacturing-heavy nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, is increasing demand for automation solutions, and therefore photoelectric sensor utilization.
Photoelectric sensors are critical for industrial automation, as they boost productivity and efficiency. The market is quickly developing in consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, textile, and Asia-Pacific sectors, with nanotechnology providing new opportunities.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in photoelectric sensor market that have been covered are Omron Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Telco Sensors, Sick AG (Sick Holding GmbH), Panasonic Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Leuze Electronic GmbH, Schneider Electric, and Banner Engineering.
The market analytics report segments the straw paper market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Thru-Beam
o Retroreflective
o Diffused
• By End-User
o Consumer Electronics
o Packaging
o Semiconductor
o Manufacturing
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Omron Corporation
• Pepperl+Fuchs
• Telco Sensors
• Sick AG (Sick Holding GmbH)
• Panasonic Corporation
• Keyence Corporation
• Rockwell Automation Inc.
• Leuze Electronic GmbH
• Schneider Electric
• Banner Engineering
