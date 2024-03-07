Global Metal-Organic Framework Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The metal-organic framework market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the metal-organic framework market size is predicted to reach $1.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%.

The growth in the metal-organic framework market is due to the growing production of industrial gases for different applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest metal-organic framework market share. Major players in the metal-organic framework market include NuMat Technologies Inc., NovoMOF AG, MOFapps, Atomis Inc., Advanced Chemical Synthesis and Manufacturing (ACSYNAM).

Metal-Organic Framework Market Segments

• By Product Type: Zinc-Based, Copper-Based, Iron-Based, Aluminum-Based, Magnesium-Based, And Other Types

• By Application: Gas Storage, Gas and Liquid Adsorption, Catalysis, Drug Delivery, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global metal-organic framework market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metal-organic framework refers to a class of nano porous crystalline materials that consist of a regular array of positively charged metal ions surrounded by organic linker molecules. The metal-organic framework (MOF) has physical and chemical properties and also has features such as high surface area, easily adjustable structure, and flexibility.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Metal-Organic Framework Market Characteristics

3. Metal-Organic Framework Market Trends And Strategies

4. Metal-Organic Framework Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Metal-Organic Framework Market Size And Growth

……

27. Metal-Organic Framework Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Metal-Organic Framework Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

