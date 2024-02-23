Saturated Kraft Paper Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 3.76% throughout the forecast period
The saturated kraft paper market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period.
The saturated kraft paper market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the saturated kraft paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% between 2022 and 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The saturated kraft paper industry is predicted to expand due to the rising demand for biodegradable packaging alternatives. Saturated kraft paper is a type of specialty paper made from sawdust, which possesses strength and other properties. Saturated kraft paper has a variety of applications, including counters, floors, dividers, and storage.
Saturated kraft paper has a low environmental impact since it is recyclable. This paper offers various advantages, including tear resistance, product consistency, high porosity, eco-friendliness, stiffness, and others, making it ideal for the building and construction industries.
Saturated kraft paper is used in laminates to provide uniformity and consistency to the product. Chemicals are typically added to kraft paper to increase its durability, thickness, and strength. Rising demand for appealing laminates, wallpapers, and surfaces drives the global expansion of the saturated kraft paper sector.
For instance, in November 2023, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, a local Coca-Cola bottler servicing Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York City, and WestRock, a leading developer of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, will work together to introduce a paperboard carrier that substitutes plastic rings in multipack bottled beverages.
Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages will employ WestRock's PETCollar Shield Plus paper-based packaging at its Philadelphia manufacturing facility to package Coca-Cola's leading brands in multipacks, delivering 12-ounce and 16.9-ounce goods across Liberty's multi-state region. Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages is the world's first bottler to use the PETCollar Shield Plus bottle clip solution.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the saturated kraft papers market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2023, Stora Enso created AvantForte, WhiteTop, a new 100% virgin fiber-based kraftliner that will be commercially available. The white top kraft liner is designed for premium markets such as fresh food, e-commerce, and shelf-ready packaging.
AvantForte, WhiteTop Kraftliner is intended to meet the demands of brand owners seeking safe, high-performance, and plastic-free packaging. This innovative product will be employed in applications requiring great strength, purity, and aesthetic appeal.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/saturated-kraft-paper-market
The saturated kraft paper market, based on paper grade outlook, is categorized into two types- bleached and unbleached. Bleached saturated kraft paper goes through a bleaching process to eliminate impurities such as lignin, giving it a brighter, whiter appearance than unbleached paper.
Bleached saturated kraft paper is preferred for applications where a high level of whiteness, brightness, and uniformity is desired, such as printing, packaging, labeling, and specialty paper products.
Unbleached saturated kraft paper retains its natural brown or tan color, as it does not undergo the bleaching process to alter its appearance. It is widely used in industrial packaging, shipping sacks, and wrapping paper.
The saturated kraft paper market, based on weight, is categorized into Less than 50 GSM, 50-100 GSM, 101-200 GSM, and more than 200 GSM. Less than 50 GSM, 50-100 GSM, 101-200 GSM, and more than 200 GSM" provides valuable insights into the diverse range of applications and uses for saturated kraft paper across different industries.
The saturated kraft paper market, based on end users, is categorized into two types- industrial and residential. The saturated kraft paper market is segmented into industrial and residential categories, allowing suppliers, producers, and distributors to tailor their goods, marketing strategies, and distribution methods for efficient market servicing.
The Asia Pacific area is expected to grow considerably throughout the projection period. The Asia-Pacific kraft paper market is expected to expand due to rising demand in highly populated regions such as India and China, where kraft paper is largely used in packaging to ensure cost savings, sustainability, and safety.
Kraft sheets, which are used to make bundles, are also becoming more widely available. The rising use of kraft papers in Asia-Pacific is expected to enhance the kraft paper industry's growth in healthcare, consumer durables, meat and beverage, construction, and manufacturing.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the saturated kraft paper market, that have been covered are Onyx Speciality Papers Inc, WestRock Company, Fortune Paper Mills LLP, International Paper Company, Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd., MM Kotkamills, Nordic Paper AS, The Diller Corporation, Mondi Plc, and Stora Enso.
The market analytics report segments the straw paper market using the following criteria:
• By Paper Grade Outlook
o Bleached
o Unbleached
• By Weight
o Less than 50 GSM
o 50-100 GSM
o 101-200 GSM
o More than 200 GSM
• By Application
o Flooring
o Shelving
o Partition
o Countertops
o Panels
o Others
• By End-Use
o Industrial
o Residential
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Onyx Speciality Papers Inc.
• WestRock Company
• Fortune Paper Mills LLP
• International Paper Company
• Stora Enso
• Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd.
• MM Kotkamills
• Nordic Paper AS
• The Diller Corporation
• Mondi Plc
Explore More Reports:
• Global Synthetic Paper Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-synthetic-paper-market
• Paper Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/paper-adhesive-tape-market
• Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pulp-paper-chemicals-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn