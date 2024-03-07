Metallurgical Coke Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Metallurgical Coke Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the metallurgical coke market size is predicted to reach $247.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.
The growth in the metallurgical coke market is due to the rapid growth in the steel industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest metallurgical coke market share. Major players in the metallurgical coke market include ArcelorMittal S.A., POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Baosteel Group Corporation, CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY IMPORT & EXPORT Co LTD..
Metallurgical Coke Market Segments
• By Type: Blast Furnace Coke, Nut Coke, Foundry Coke, Pearl Coke, Breeze Coke, Buckwheat, Other Types
• By Grade: ow Ash, High Ash
• By Application: Iron and Steel Making, Sugar Processing, Glass Manufacturing, Other Applications
• By End Users: Steel, Foundry Industry, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global metallurgical coke market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The metallurgical coke refers to a substance that is produced by the destructive distillation of coal in coke ovens. The prepared coal is heated in an oxygen-free atmosphere until all volatile components in the coal evaporate. It is used in iron and steel industry processes such as sinter plants, foundries, and blast furnaces to reduce iron ore to iron.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Metallurgical Coke Market Characteristics
3. Metallurgical Coke Market Trends And Strategies
4. Metallurgical Coke Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Metallurgical Coke Market Size And Growth
……
27. Metallurgical Coke Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Metallurgical Coke Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
