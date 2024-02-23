Diagnostic Enzymes Market was valued at US$4.646 billion in 2022, witnessing significant growth
Enzymes used in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and point-of-care testing are all included in the diagnostic enzyme market. Catalyzing biochemical reactions that aid in the detection and measurement of analytes including proteins, nucleic acids, and metabolites is a critical function of enzymes. Proteases, kinases, polymerases, and peroxidases are important enzymes in diagnostics. The need for quick and precise diagnostic tests is growing, and new developments in enzyme engineering and production methods, as well as growing applications in personalized medicine, cancer, and infectious disease testing, are propelling the market's expansion. However, businesses in this industry will always face difficulties due to things like regulatory barriers, competition from alternative technologies, and the requirement for continuous innovation.
Diagnostic enzymes are pivotal components of assays and tests in healthcare, biotechnology, and environmental monitoring. They catalyze reactions producing detectable signals indicating the presence or concentration of target molecules like biomarkers or pathogens. Common examples include peroxides for immunoassays, ligases and polymerases for nucleic acid amplification, proteases for protein assays, nucleases for nucleic acid detection, and kinases for enzyme activity assays. The market thrives on increasing demand for diagnostic tests, advancements in enzyme engineering, and the rise of point-of-care testing. Novel enzyme development further enhances diagnostic capabilities, driving innovation and expanding applications in disease detection and monitoring.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, for example, In June 2023, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science developed a fluorogenic probe to find an enzyme linked to Alzheimer's disease in its early stages.
Based on the type the diagnostic enzyme the market is divided into Taq Polymerase, MMLV RT, HIV RT, UNG, RNase Inhibitors, and Others. The segment with the highest revenue share was glucose oxidase/glucose dehydrogenase. Glucose oxidase (GOx) is a ubiquitous endogenous oxidoreductase present in all living organisms. In recent times, GOx has garnered attention in the biomedical field because of its unique catalysis against -d-glucose, inherent biocompatibility, and lack of toxicity. GOx may efficiently speed up the oxidation of glucose into gluconic acid and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), which can be exploited by a range of biosensors to identify cancer biomarkers. The demand for glucose oxidase is expected to increase because of its critical role in the diagnosis of diabetes.
Based on product type, the diagnostic enzyme market is divided into molecular enzymes and clinical enzymes. Throughout the forecast period, the lactate oxidase sector is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. This is explained by the growing use of molecular devices in diabetes treatment. Widely dispersed throughout the cells of various living systems is lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), which catalyzes the interconversion of lactate and pyruvate with the NAD+/NADH coenzyme system.
Based on application, the diagnostic enzyme market is divided into diabetes, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and others. Throughout the forecast period, the oncology category is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. The use of diagnostic enzymes in this market is driven by the widespread use of ISH techniques and the advancement of high-throughput technologies for the diagnosis of human tumors.
Based on Geography the market for diagnostic enzymes is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area due to several factors. The region with the quickest growth during the projected period is considered to be Asia Pacific. Key diagnostic enzyme manufacturers are expected to find a potential growth platform in this region due to several factors, including the presence of a sizable target population, rising healthcare expenditures, high unmet clinical needs, growing healthcare infrastructure establishment, rising R&D activities for advanced diagnostic techniques, growing government initiatives, and improving healthcare infrastructure.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the diagnostic enzyme market that have been covered are EKF Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostics, Negen Corporation, Novozymes, CustomBiotech, TOYOBO, Asahi Kasei, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., NZYTech, Megazyme.
The market analytics report segments the diagnostic enzyme market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Taq Polymerase
o MMLV RT
o HIV RT
o UNG
o RNase Inhibitors
o Others
• By PRODUCT TYPE
o Molecular Enzymes
o Clinical Enzymes
• BY APPLICATION
o Diabetes
o Oncology
o Cardiology
o Infectious Diseases
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• EKF Diagnostics
• Sekisui Diagnostics
• Negen Corporation
• Novozymes
• CustomBiotech
• TOYOBO
• Asahi Kasei
• Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.
• NZYTech
• Megazyme
