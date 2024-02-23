Physician Collaborators Now Supporting Nurse Practitioners in Seven Medical Practice Areas

The company has taken a significant step forward in healthcare delivery by extending its services to include new practice areas to support nurse practitioners.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Collaborators, a leading provider of collaborative physician services for nurse practitioners (NPs), announced today the expansion of its offerings to now encompass seven distinct medical practice areas. This move broadens the scope of support available to NPs, empowering them to deliver high-quality, comprehensive care across a wider range of specialties.

Physician Collaborators offers collaboration services for NPs in 30 states, focusing on General Medicine, Telemedicine, Integrative Medicine, Behavioral Health, Urgent Care, Med Spa, And Infusion Therapy.

“Our service seamlessly connects independent nurse practitioners with a network of collaborative physicians, ensuring comprehensive and patient-centered care for all,” says Michael Harris, spokesperson for Physician Collaborators. “This expansion allows us to further support NPs in their pursuit of providing excellent care in diverse specialties, ultimately benefiting patients seeking a range of healthcare services.”

The seven practice areas represent a broad spectrum of medical fields, acknowledging the diverse needs of the community and the importance of specialized care. Whether it's providing urgent medical attention, supporting mental health, or offering innovative treatments like infusion therapy, Physician Collaborators ensures that NPs have the expert backing they need to offer the highest quality of care.

Physician Collaborators' network of experienced and board-certified physicians provides NPs with the supervision and support they need to practice independently. The company's services include:

Medical oversight and guidance: Collaborative physicians ensure NPs adhere to best practices and regulatory requirements.

Chart review and co-signature: Physicians review and co-sign patient charts, ensuring the accuracy and completeness of documentation.

Prescribing authority: Physicians collaborate with NPs on medication management, ensuring safe and effective prescriptions.

Quality assurance and continuous improvement: Physician Collaborators works with NPs to track and improve the quality of care delivered.

This expansion aligns with Physician Collaborators' mission to increase access to quality healthcare and break down barriers to care. By supporting NPs in diverse specialties, the company empowers them to reach underserved patient populations across the United States.

Physician Collaborators is renowned for its network of experienced physicians specializing in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Psychiatry. With over a decade of supervisory experience each, these physicians are dedicated to assisting NPs and Physician Assistants in thriving within their independent practices. The company's services are currently available in CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, ME, MD, MA, MO, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, and WY, tailored to the nuances of nursing practice in each state.

For nurse practitioners interested in exploring collaboration opportunities, Physician Collaborators offers free quotes, underscoring its commitment to accessibility and transparency in healthcare partnerships.

To learn more about Physician Collaborators and its telehealth support services for NPs, please visit the company website at https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/about-us.

About Physician Collaborators

Physician Collaborators is a group of board-certified physicians actively practicing Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry. Each of the doctors has over a decade of experience supervising Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants and has a desire to help advanced practitioners succeed in their independent medical practices.

Contact Details:

Physician Collaborators

Jersey City, NJ

Team (at) physiciancollaborators (dot) com

Note to Editors:

This press release serves to inform about Physician Collaborators' latest initiative to support telehealth nurse practitioners across various states in the U.S. The company's move is a response to the growing need for accessible healthcare services, particularly in underserved regions.

• Physician Collaborators was established with the vision of enhancing healthcare delivery by fostering collaborative relationships between nurse practitioners and experienced physicians. The company's approach is rooted in the understanding that collaborative practice not only meets regulatory requirements but also significantly improves patient outcomes by combining the diverse skills and expertise of healthcare professionals. Through its support for NPs in various medical specialties, Physician Collaborators aims to address the growing demand for healthcare services and ensure that patients receive the comprehensive care they need. The company's expansion into telehealth and other specialized areas signifies its adaptability and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Physician Collaborators is committed to bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility and quality. This initiative represents a significant advancement in healthcare delivery, leveraging technology and collaboration to meet the needs of diverse patient populations.

• Physician Collaborators provides collaboration services for NPs in the following states: CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, ME, MD, MA, MO, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WY (depending on the specifics of nursing practice).

• The company offers free quotes to interested NPs.

• For additional information or interview requests, please contact the Physician Collaborators’ team.

