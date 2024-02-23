President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for North Dakota

WASHINGTON-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of North Dakota to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms and straight-line winds Dec. 25-27, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe winter storms and straight-line winds in Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Grant, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman and Traill counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

James R. Stephenson has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.