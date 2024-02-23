Fourth Circuit Issued Opinion Protecting Rape Victims' Privacy in Rape "Conclusively Established" to have been Committed by Cenk Sidar, Enquire AI CEO

Court protected rape victim privacy when liability established for refusal to provide DNA sample, holding it was “conclusively established that Cenk Sidar raped Jane Doe in London in September 2017."” — U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit issued a published Opinion protecting the anonymity of a rape victim whose rapist had liability for the rape established because he refused to provide a DNA sample that would have established his culpability. Doe v. Sidar, No. 23-1177 (4th Cir. 2/21/2024). In doing so, the Fourth Circuit vacated an order issued by Senior Judge Claude Hilton, E.D.Va.

In its Opinion, the Fourth Circuit held that it was “conclusively established that Cenk Sidar raped Jane Doe [the anonymous rape victim] in London in September 2017. Sidar is the CEO of a Washington, D.C.-based Artificial Intelligence company, Enquire AI. [(27) Cenk Sidar | LinkedIn] As the Court explained, [t]he legal effect of a default judgment [issued by the district court for Sidar’s failure to provide the DNA sample] is that [Sidar] is deemed to have admitted the plaintiff ’s well-pleaded allegations of fact . . . and is barred from contesting . . . the facts thus established.” For that reason, we must assume that Sidar “admitted that he . . . raped” Doe and the truth of her allegations about how he did so.

The Fourth Circuit acknowledged that “[t]here is a ‘presumption’ that parties must sue and be sued in their own names and that “[f]or that reason, few cases warrant anonymity.” In this case, the Court held that the district court’s “decision to remove Doe’s anonymity on the eve of the damages-only trial strayed from the ‘legal constraints on’ its discretion in three ways.”

First, the district court failed to adequately take into account the nature and strength of Doe’s legitimate interest in anonymity by seriously understating Doe’s legitimate privacy interests. The Court held that the issues here were not merely sensitive—they involve intimate details of Doe’s sexual assault by Sidar and resulting psychological trauma.

Second, the Fourth Circuit found that the district court’s analysis was legally flawed in its suggestion that fairness considerations invariably cut against anonymity unless the opposing party is also proceeding anonymously. Noting that Sidar had never requested anonymity, the Fourth Circuit held that the fact that Sidar had been found liable for the rape through a default judgment cut in Doe’s favor to use a pseudonym.

Third, the Fourth Circuit found that the district court’s decision was based on a “flawed . . . legal premise[]” because it did not grapple with the fact that its entry of a default judgment tipped powerfully in Doe’s favor. The Court held that because Sidar has already been found liable for raping Doe and that further proceedings will be limited to determining only the damages significantly reduces any “risk of unfairness to” Sidar resulting from Doe’s continued anonymity.

The Fourth Circuit vacated Judge Hilton’s order and remanded it with directions to reconsider in light of this opinion.

Jane Doe was represented by Walter E. Steimel Jr and Thomas F. Urban II.

