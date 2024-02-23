Clean Emissions, Clear Roads: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape by Application and by Supply Mode: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diesel engine exhaust fluid (DEF) is an anti-pollution agent that can inhibit and reduce harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from diesel-powered internal combustion engines. The diesel exhausts fluid market is standardized as an aqueous urea solution by International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This consumable fluid is used in concurrence with Selective Catalytic Reduction or SCR technology utilized in diesel run vehicles to reduce harmful pollutants emitted from the exhausts. Diesel engine exhaust fluid is stored in a separate fuel tank, which is connected to the exhaust pipe, and is activated immediately as long as the engine is running. Environmental sustainability is one of the supreme issues entrusted to various automobile manufacturers and fossil fuel energy corporations, in an effort to reduce the emission of harmful chemicals such as NOx, COx and unburnt particles from exhaust of vehicles and other machineries, primarily by NOx emissions act enforced in 2010 by the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) present around the globe. The increasing demand for diesel engine exhaust treatment fluid in end-use industries, including marine, automotive and aerospace, is a major factor that promote the growth of the global diesel engine exhaust treatment fluid market. The growth of the market is also driven by strict regulations on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increased demand for this product from the automotive industry.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Taking into account the current situation, the year-on-year growth rate of the diesel engine exhaust fluid market is expected to decline in 2020. It is expected that the recovery of the automotive industry will promote the demand for DEF, which in turn will drive the recovery of the diesel engine exhaust fluid market. Even after the lockdown is completely lifted, auto sales and production are not expected to fully resume due to challenges related to the supply chain, workforce, and government prevention guidelines. In this scenario, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a moderate impact on the diesel exhaust fluid market. Major automobile manufacturing countries such as China, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom have all been severely affected by the pandemic. In 2020, car sales and average mile driven in these countries is also dropped significantly.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Increasing average age of vehicles and miles driven, rise in diesel vehicles with SCR, and strict government regulations are driving the growth of the market.

Rise in electric vehicle penetration, and fluctuations in the prices of urea is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Rising demand for DEF in the construction equipment, and rising FDI can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧

The demand of the DEF aftermarket is affected by many factors, such as the increase in the average age of vehicles, the development of infrastructure, the rise in the number of vehicles on the road, the average mileage, the replacement cycle of DEF, and the increasing attention to vehicle maintenance. In North America, the average age of a vehicle has increased from 10.1 years to 11.8. In addition, it is expected that factors such as strict emission regulations implemented by various countries will generate demand for SCR on a global scale. For example, under Euro VI norms, there is a drastic decline in NOx limits. Therefore, Tier-1 and OEMs are adopting SCR as a post-processing technology. These factors together influence the demand for DEF in the aftermarket.

𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐚

DEF is composed of urea and deionized water, so the price of urea affects the price of DEF to a certain extent. The main application that affects the price of urea globally is agriculture. Urea prices are influenced by the agriculture industry. The price of urea is highly unpredictable than that of diesel, as it is based on the supply and demand from the agriculture market. According to Yara International (Norway), the price of urea in 2017 was at its lowest level in more than a decade. Urea is the main component of diesel engine exhaust gas treatment fluid. Therefore, the fluctuation of urea price will affect the price of DEF, thus posing a challenge to the global diesel engine exhaust gas treatment fluid market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Old World Industries, LLC

Yara International ASA

Blue Sky Diesel Exhaust Fluid.

Cummins Filtration

Certified DEF

Dyno Nobel

STOCKMEIER Group

KOST USA, Inc.

The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

