Sioux County Sheriff's Office: DCI files charges against Maurice foster parents

February 22, 2024

MAURICE, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Sioux County Sheriff's Office and Sioux County Attorney as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's participation in this investigation.

Today, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed seven counts of Neglect of a Dependent Person, Class C Felonies; two counts of Mandatory Reporter Violations, Simple Misdemeanors; and one count of False Report to Law Enforcement, a Simple Misdemeanor, against Caleb and Jill Haverdink of Maurice. These charges are the result of a criminal investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

At the time of the initial complaint, Caleb Haverdink was employed by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff. To avoid any conflict of interest, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux County Attorney’s Office immediately recused themselves from any part of the investigation and requested assistance from the DCI and the Clay County, Iowa Attorney’s Office.

According to the complaint and affidavits, the Haverdinks had prior knowledge of a child in their care committing numerous acts of sexual abuse and sexualized acts against other children and took no meaningful action(s) to mitigate the sexual abuse or protect the children under their care. Their inaction put children under their care at high risk of victimization for sexual abuse.

Upon completion of the criminal investigation, an internal investigation was initiated by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office to evaluate if Haverdink’s conduct was consistent with the policies and expectations of our employees. To ensure a fair and objective internal investigation, an outside investigator was retained. The investigation concluded Haverdink’s conduct was contrary to the mission of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and his actions were in violation of established policies and procedures. Based upon these findings, Sheriff Van Voorst terminated Haverdink’s employment on February 14, 2024.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public that their officers are held to the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct. The charges are deeply troubling and contrary to the values of the Sheriff’s Office. Any time an officer exhibits any level of misconduct, it will be dealt with swiftly. As such, Haverdink’s employment was terminated based solely upon his off-duty conduct which was contrary to established policies and that which brought reproach upon himself and our agency.

This isolated incident is not representative of the dedicated men and women who serve with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office with honor and integrity every day. It is disappointing when someone from within law enforcement conducts themselves in a manner which brings reproach upon our agency and inhibits their own ability to serve the community.

We encourage the public to keep in mind a criminal charge is only an allegation. Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. This incident is extremely troubling for the community. Please also understand the distress which has been caused within the Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and surrounding law enforcement communities. As such, Sheriff Van Voorst and County Attorney Kunstle are committed to transparency and upholding our oaths of office. We value and hold sacred the trust of our community and we will work hard to restore any loss of trust as a result of this. We appreciate your continued support.



Respectfully,

Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst and Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle

Caleb Haverdink

Jill Haverdink



