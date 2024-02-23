Joe Bonamassa Unveils Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra–A Historic Live Album/Film Commemorating His Bowl Debut
In an Unparalleled Blend of Blues, Rock, and Orchestral Majesty, Live At The Hollywood Bowl is set to Release on May 17th via Bonamassa’s label, J&R Adventures
It was a searing and dynamic performance one will not soon forget. Bonamassa is a musical hero.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This monumental CD/DVD, also available in CD/BR, 2 LP Vinyl (180-gram color), and digital formats, immortalizes Joe's first-ever performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in August 2023. Accompanied by an impressive ensemble of 40 orchestra members, Bonamassa delivered a performance that will be forever encapsulated in this eagerly awaited release.
Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. “Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunities and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life,” reminisces Bonamassa. Watch Bonamassa’s performance of “Twenty-Four Hour Blues” from Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra HERE.
The project’s lead single is a riveting live rendition of Bobby “Blue” Bland’s classic “Twenty-Four Hour Blues” from Bonamassa’s latest studio album Blues Deluxe Vol 2.
"With a master practitioner like Joe Bonamassa on guitar, studio ingredients become magic live,” comments Kevin Shirley, the project's producer. “Embracing the challenge of surpassing previous concerts, we aimed high for the Hollywood Bowl, incorporating orchestral maestros like David Campbell and Trevor Rabin. The result is a cinematic celebration of Joe’s music, a testament to his unparalleled standing in the blues-rock realm."
Bonamassa's Hollywood Bowl performance was a “bucket list” event that further cements his status as a leading figure in modern blues-rock. The collaboration with a full orchestra, under the guidance of renowned Hollywood orchestrators, added an unprecedented depth and scale to Joe’s music, providing fans with an entirely new way to experience his catalog. The project represents yet another pinnacle in Bonamassa’s career, encapsulating the magic of a live performance where every note resonates with the energy of a musician at the peak of his powers.
Following the momentum from his U.S. Spring Tour and recent Blues Music Award nominations, Bonamassa recently announced the "Blues Deluxe Tour" for the summer. Beginning August 2nd in Selbyville, DE, and culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30th and 31st, the tour celebrates Bonamassa's seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Volume 2. This 21-city tour is set to showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa's classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians. The news also follows the announcement of KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X, the 10th voyage of Bonamassa’s annual cruise. For more information, visit www.jbonamassa.com.
Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues-rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.
U.S. SPRING 2024 TOUR
February 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
February 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
February 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
February 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 25 - Durham, NC - DPAC
February 27 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
February 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler Center
March 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
March 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
March 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center
March 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
March 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
March 16 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound
March 18-22 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico
EU SPRING 2024 TOUR
April 4 – London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 5 – London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal Oostende
April 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena
April 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Sport
April 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
April 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress Center
April 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig
April 17 - Katowice, PL - Spodek
April 18 - Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena
April 19 - Vienna, AT – Stadthalle
U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion *
July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival*
July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over 2.2 million in donations.
