Sedona Film Festival – From the Red Rocks to the Red Carpet
Cinephiles to celebrate 30th Anniversary of Sedona International Film FestivalSEDONA, AZ, UNITED SATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) was initiated by four women—Marion Herrman, Lori Seymour, Pinky Greenberg, and Shirlin Hyatt - inspired after attending the Sundance festival. Their determination led to the birth of what is now a globally acclaimed event that stands as the highlight of Sedona's cultural calendar and holds the distinction of being the largest singular annual gathering in the community.
This year, 2024, will mark its 30th anniversary and will feature a stellar lineup of more than 140 films over a 9 day period from February 24 to March 3rd. Executive Director Pat Schweiss proudly boasts that attendees come from far and wide to appreciate what Sedona has to offer: “From the Red Rocks to the Red Carpet - Bring a little of Hollywood to the Red Rocks”. From feature films to short films, documentaries to animation and foreign films, it has evolved into a cinephile’s paradise!
More than 1,500 films have been submitted for consideration by selection committees for this grand anniversary celebration. The features include World Premieres like: ”Rules of Living”, a heartwarming romantic comedy about a multi-cultural odd couple forced to be together, yet doomed to be apart (see trailer). The Festival will open showing “7000 Miles”, with Wendie Malick in a love story, a story of friendship, a story of family, and most importantly, a story of discovering one’s true self — 7,000 miles away from where you started.
The Sedona Film Festival is all about celebration – it celebrates the filmmakers and it creates celebratory events for attendees, such as a “45th Anniversary Grease Sing-Along” with special guest and honoree, director Randal Kleiser. A free concert will close the festival with “The Walters”, a true phenomenon in the world of indie-pop bands.
"Audiences have praised us as one of their favorite festivals," Schweiss said. "We remain committed to the heart and soul of independent film and the filmmakers who bring their vision and their voice alive on the screen."
