Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drugs / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1001392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Marie Beland                           

STATION:    Westminster Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/22/2024 at approximately 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Dummerston Road, Dummerston, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Heather Cheeney                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/22/2024 at approximately 1530 hours, Vermont State Police received report of an individual slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle, blocking access to a residential driveway on Upper Dummerston Road, Dummerston, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene and located Heather Cheeney, 40, of Springfield, Vermont. Cheeney presented with multiple indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. Further investigation revealed that Cheeney was also in violation of Conditions of Release. Cheeney was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 02/23/2024 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, Vermont

(802)722-4600 option 8

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov

 

