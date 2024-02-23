Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drugs / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1001392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/22/2024 at approximately 1530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Dummerston Road, Dummerston, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Heather Cheeney
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/22/2024 at approximately 1530 hours, Vermont State Police received report of an individual slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle, blocking access to a residential driveway on Upper Dummerston Road, Dummerston, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene and located Heather Cheeney, 40, of Springfield, Vermont. Cheeney presented with multiple indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. Further investigation revealed that Cheeney was also in violation of Conditions of Release. Cheeney was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 02/23/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, Vermont
(802)722-4600 option 8