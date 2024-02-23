Governor Newsom’s First Day in DC Focuses on Homelessness

Submit Release
WHAT TO KNOW: Governor Newsom met with White House officials to discuss homelessness and behavioral health priorities.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Gavin Newsom met with top White House officials on key California priorities today, focusing on securing more resources to tackle homelessness and behavioral health.

Among the key issues raised was California’s insistence that FEMA honor its commitment to fully reimburse California’s local governments for expenses to shelter and protect homeless people under Project Roomkey during the Covid pandemic.

Additionally, Governor Newsom reiterated the state’s desire to further partner with the Biden Administration on a number of other key priorities, including building on federal-state efforts to better support people with complex behavioral health needs across the full continuum of settings and those experiencing homelessness.

Governor Newsom also participated in a Democratic Governors Association business session.

Governor Newsom will continue meeting with federal leadership tomorrow to advance California’s top priorities.

###

 

