RSG International welcomes new executive, Jason Spencer, tasked with driving strategic growth
RSG International welcomes Jason Spencer to its executive team. A seasoned leader, Spencer will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic initiatives to drive growth, enhance competitiveness, and optimize overall performance across all business units.
“Jason (Spencer) brings diverse perspectives and expertise to the table, and my executive and senior leadership teams are looking forward to collaborating with him, as he helps propel the organization forward and we continue to lead and innovate in the road safety industry,” explains Lisa Laronde, President of RSG International.
Spencer is currently the President of EKHO Infrastructure Solutions and Durisol North America, which specializes in precast concrete infrastructure products, including sound and retaining wall products. Spencer has a proven track record of achievement in the construction materials supply sector through his broad experience in sales, manufacturing, service, and project management. He is a seasoned leader who excels in collaborating with contractors, vendors, industry partners, and infrastructure owners to ensure successful project execution. In addition, Spencer’s broad managerial skillset has allowed him to leverage his customer-centric approach to lead successful teams by managing key markets, building strong relationships, and galvanizing teams to drive business performance actively.
“I’m looking forward to this journey in the road safety industry with a new leadership team. I am eager to contribute, collaborate, and drive success together as we strive to provide industry-leading service and innovative products to the market,” adds Jason Spencer.
Spencer steps into his new role as a Director at RSG International on March 4th, 2024.
About RSG International:
RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its divisions cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.
