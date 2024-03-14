Carissa Summer Rose Releases Powerful New Song with Lady Gaga Hit Maker: Bougie Palace City

Carissa Summer Rose, "Bougie Palace City" publicity still, photo credit: Garrett Stotko, https://CarissaSummerRose.com Carissa Summer Rose, "Bougie Palace City" publicity still, photo credit: Garrett Stotko, https://CarissaSummerRose.com

Carissa Summer Rose has just released a powerful new pop banger with Lady Gaga Collaborator Devine Evans: Bougie Palace City.

As women, we should be able to regularly find success in the industry without sexualizing ourselves, and should be taken seriously for our philosophies, values, perspectives, and professional skills.” — Carissa Summer Rose

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising pop sensation Carissa Summer Rose, a 22-year-old Boston-born, Los Angeles-based artist, has released today her latest high-energy single "Bougie Palace City." Despite her young age, Carissa has already released a successful debut album "It Started in the City of Roses" and built a following performing at renowned Hollywood venues. Now signed to Starpower Management, this new single represents her continued artistic evolution and maturity as a vocalist and songwriter."Bougie Palace City" is a rocking, dance-friendly single that serves as a social commentary on greed, consumerism, and how that often adversely affects females through the sexual objectification of women, among other issues. With powerful vocals and an infectious, masterful production by an A-list producer, the dance song drives home an empowering message about rejecting the overly sexualized portrayal of women and fighting for equal opportunities and pay across industries.The new single "Bougie Palace City" is out now and available on all major streaming platforms. Listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is3vICvXkF4 Carissa Summer Rose is based in Los Angeles but hails originally from Boston. The single releases worldwide today on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and YouTube. Fans can follow her on Instagram @carissasummerrose and visit her official website at: https://CarissaSummerRose.com As Carissa explains, "My message with 'Bougie Palace City' is about rejecting being overly sexualized as a woman and wanting to earn money from the same things as men. I'm proposing that women can and should make the same amount of money from the same things as men in any industry, not just music." She adds, "I am denouncing the unequal treatment and objectification of women, encouraging listeners - especially young women - to demand respect, recognition for their talents, and equitable compensation across all industries."The vibrant, danceable production elevates the song's empowering messaging and is intended to make it more infectious and far-reaching. Carissa says, "I wanted this song to have energy and to get it stuck in people's heads so that the messaging would reach more people." Working with legendary producer Devine Evans, who has contributed to five Grammy award-winning songs and albums with superstars including Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lady Gaga, and Pharrell Williams, helped take "Bougie Palace City" to new heights musically. As Carissa's manager Bruce Edwin states, "Carissa and Devine made a masterpiece of a song here." Citing Evans' acclaimed work, Carissa adds: "It was just unreal how full circle it felt. I am a huge fan of his other clients as well, such as Mary J. Blige and Lady Gaga. I love their voices so much, so it was an honor to be working with the same people as them."With undeniable talent and an important socially conscious message, "Bougie Palace City" represents a major step forward for Carissa Summer Rose towards her goal of becoming a leading voice of empowerment through her artistry and music.About the song:Carissa Summer Rose states, “Bougie Palace City is a state of mind, often popularized and promoted in pop culture and media. I wanted to make a statement on this greed and consumerism, and how that affects women. I’m proposing that women can and should make the same amount of money from the same things as men in any industry, not just music. We should be able to regularly find success in the industry without sexualizing ourselves, and should be taken seriously for our philosophies, values, perspectives, and professional skills.”Listen the new song of “Bougie Palace City” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is3vICvXkF4 Carissa Summer Rose, Official Website: https://CarissaSummerRose.com Carissa Summer Rose, Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carissasummerrose/ Carissa Summer Rose, Official Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rw8lgSVIjZOR62vd3slYB

Carissa Summer Rose: Official lyric music video (censored version) for the song "Bougie Palace City."