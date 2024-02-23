ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("ACADIA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACAD) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their ACADIA stock.

On February 15, 2024, Culper Research released a critical analysis suggesting that ACADIA's much-awaited drug for treating Ret Syndrome, Daybue, launched in April 2023, has failed to meet expectations. According to Culper, the drug has disappointed patients, caregivers, physicians, and insurers alike, with the initiation of new patient treatments peaking last summer. They argue that Daybue will generate revenues significantly lower than initial projections, and its underperformance will further strain ACADIA's financial resources. Following the release of this report, ACADIA's stock value dropped by $0.38, a 1.49% decrease, ending the day at $25.18 per share.

