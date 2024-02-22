CONSTITUENCY OFFICER’S COMMITMENT ACCLAIMED

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has applauded all constituency officers for their industrious efforts in implementing the government Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme in all the 50 constituencies across the country.

Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu conveyed the acclamation on behalf of MRD to the 150 constituency officers as their legitimate contracts under the public service commission ended on Tuesday 20th February 2024.

These officers include; Constituency Development Officers (CDOs), Constituency Project Officers (CPOs) and Constituency Accountant Officers (CAOs).

PS Viulu said despite the challenges and adversity especially on the geographical spread of our country and other work-related encounters, officers has continued to prove their resolve by implementing their priority programs and deliver to our rural people throughout the past 5 years.

“I believe majority of our rural people have benefited from CDF, despite the many criticisms.

“It is not easy to implement the CDF program, for I have visited some of our rural constituencies myself and witnessed the many challenges faced by our constituency officers to serve our people. Therefore, I would like to thank you for discharging your duties faithfully. My respect and admiration to all of you,” PS Viulu said.

He wishes the former officers the very best in their future endeavours and encourages them to move on with positive mindsets and utilize the knowledge and experience acquired to influence positive changes in our rural communities for a better Solomon Islands.

In fact, the officer’s actual contract was expired on the dissolution of the 11th Parliament on 31st December 2023, however, due to some outstanding important tasks to deliver to our rural people, their contracts were extended until 20 February 2024.

A get together banquet organized by MRD to formally farewell the hard-working officers was held on 14 December 2023.

Some of the Constituency officers during a refresher workshop organized by MRD in 2022.

Former CDO for West Kwaio Constituency Bobby Siarani during a farewell banquet organized by MRD.

Former CDO Annie and Accountant for Temotu Pele Constituency during a farewell banquet organized by MRD.

– MRD Press