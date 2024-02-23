Submit Release
MEDIA NOTICE: Lawmakers present a bipartisan vision to turn the tide on the opioid crisis.

What: A bipartisan press conference on legislative efforts to turn the tide on the fentanyl and opioid crisis.

Who: Representatives from both sides of the aisle will be sharing personal connections and community concerns about opioid and fentanyl use and legislation to address addiction and drug misuse.

When: Friday, February 23, 10:00 A.M.

Where: House Rules Room, LEG 123

Why: In Washington, deaths related to opioids and fentanyl rose from 2016 to 2019 and have more than doubled ever since. Opioids are the biggest contributor to the increase in drug related deaths in Washington accounting for 68% of overdose deaths in the state. The change in opioid deaths is due to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In Washington, roughly two people a day die as a result of an opioid related overdose.


