Mayor Wu Announces Frank Mendoza as Deputy Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services and Ben Tayag as West Roxbury Liaison

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Frank Mendoza as a new Deputy Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) and Ben Tayag as the West Roxbury Neighborhood Liaison. The Office of Neighborhood Services is integral in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“Our Office of Neighborhood Services is on call around the clock to ensure our residents are connected to City services from neighborhood needs to emergency situations,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Frank and Ben are great fits for this essential part of city government. Frank brings years of experience as a liaison for Allston-Brighton, and Ben has a hometown perspective of West Roxbury.”

Frank Mendoza

Frank Mendoza previously served as the Allston-Brighton Liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services. Originally from Norwalk, Connecticut, he moved to Allston to attend Boston University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations. During this time, he also worked as an emergency medical technician and was hired as a legislative aide at the Massachusetts State House upon graduation.

"My mother and father worked tirelessly to provide better opportunities for me than the ones they had. I look forward to not only serving our city but also to making my parents proud,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Deputy Director Frank Mendoza. “As deputy director, I hope to create better opportunities for all Bostonians. As a member of ONS, it has been abundantly clear to me how important this office is in shaping that future. I am thrilled to both support the mission of the Community Engagement Cabinet and serve our residents in a new and exciting capacity."

In his new role within the Office of Neighborhood Services, Mendoza will use his experience as a neighborhood liaison to build on the Office’s work to provide essential services to constituents and work towards deepening the City’s relationship with local businesses, organizations, and residents. The Office of Neighborhood Services is expanding its staff to build capacity to better serve Boston residents. Mendoza is now one of four Deputy Directors on the team, who directly support and oversee neighborhood liaisons in their roles on the ground in every Boston neighborhood.

Ben Tayag

Ben Tayag was born in Boston and raised in West Roxbury. He graduated from the Boston Latin School. He has a background in community engagement, constituent services, and organizing. Tayag previously worked as State Senator Lydia Edwards’ District Director, serving Boston, Revere, and Winthrop residents. Tayag is excited about his new role in City Hall to give back to the community and learn more about City government.

“I love the people of West Roxbury,” said West Roxbury Liaison Ben Tayag. “I look forward to helping residents solve problems and better understanding City government. I am committed to being responsive.”

“It has been impressive to witness liaisons who have roots in the Office of Neighborhood Services professionally grow into leadership roles within local government,” said Executive Director Beata Coloyan. “Neighborhood Services is thrilled to welcome Ben as the new West Roxbury liaison and support Frank in his new role as deputy director to better serve residents, local businesses, and civic organizations.”

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.