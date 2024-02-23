Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts Extends a Helping Hand to Homebuyers in Myrtle Beach

Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts, located in Myrtle Beach, SC, offers expert guidance for homebuyers in the Grand Strand area, specializing in personalized service tailored to individual needs.

Myrtle Beach, SC, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nearly two decades of experience in the local real estate market, the expert team at Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts is reaching out to guide and support homebuyers in search of properties along the Grand Strand. The boutique Myrtle Beach brokerage specializes in representing buyers and sellers across Carolina Forest, Conway, Forestbrook, Garden City, Little River, Longs, Murrells Inlet, Mount Gilead, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, Surfside Beach, Pawleys Island and more.

“Buying a home can feel overwhelming, but our team is here every step of the way so clients never have to feel like they’re going it alone,” said Jerry Pinkas, Broker-in-Charge. “From finding neighborhoods that match their wish list to negotiating offers and closing deals, we provide personalized guidance tailored to each homebuyer’s unique needs and goals.”

Since 2007, Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts has made matchmaking homebuyers and sellers its specialty, earning numerous awards and facilitating nearly $460 million in Grand Strand real estate transactions. As one of the Top 250 Real Estate Teams in the U.S. ranked by the Wall Street Journal from 2010-2013, Jerry Pinkas has gained invaluable insider knowledge of the regional market, including expertise in new construction Myrtle Beach projects.

With 17 years of experience selling properties in the Grand Strand area, the Jerry Pinkas team is dedicated to helping clients with all of their real estate needs. From representing buyers and sellers to advising on new development opportunities, Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts has been involved in all aspects of the Myrtle Beach real estate industry. This extensive experience and dedication has been key to the team's milestone success.



“Our agents only represent properties in areas where they live and work themselves, allowing for true neighborhood expertise,” said Pinkas. “We get to know our clients personally so we can take lifestyle, family size, commutes and more into account when recommending homes and communities for their consideration.”

The Jerry Pinkas website serves as the local real estate resource with searchable listings for homes, condos, townhouses, land and more. Homebuyers connect with agents there to receive property recommendations, get insider advice and start their personalized home buying journey.

“From waterfront estates to cozy cottages, our website showcases the diverse range of amazing living options within the Grand Strand and surrounding communities,” Pinkas said. “We invite anyone needing guidance to reach out so our caring team can help turn house hunting into a fun, rewarding experience.”

Situated along South Carolina’s picturesque shoreline, Myrtle Beach provides gorgeous scenery, great entertainment and dining options, championship golf courses and affordability that keeps it ranked as one of the best places in the country to live. Whether seeking a full-time residence or vacation getaway, Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Consultants has area insight and experience to satisfy.

“It brings us so much joy to help individuals and families put down roots along the beautiful Grand Strand,” said Pinkas. “We proudly extend a helping hand so the homebuying process feels exciting and fulfilling for our valued clients, not stressful.”

To contact Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts for buying, selling or investing needs in the Myrtle Beach region, call +1 843-839-9870 or visit www.homeguidemyrtlebeach.com.



