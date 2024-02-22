Numerous businesses plan extensive divestment from stock-listed companies

VIETNAM, February 22 -

HÀ NỘI — In the new year, many businesses executed or planned to divest from stock-listed companies. The expected list includes dozens of companies.

SCIC Investment Joint Stock Company (SIC) has recently registered to sell the entire stake of 1.35 million MBB shares of MB Bank for financial investment purposes from February 20 to March 20. The transaction will be conducted through matching orders and/or agreements. If the transaction is successful, SIC will no longer hold any MBB shares.

Previously, from January 17 to February 15, SIC had registered to sell the entire stake of 3 million MBB shares. However, by the end of the trading period, the company had successfully sold only 1.65 million shares through matching orders. The reason for not selling all shares was market volatility.

Sonadezi Corporation (SZN) has announced the shareholder opinion collection minutes regarding the approval of the corporation's restructuring plan for the 2021-2025 period and the approval of the production, business, and investment development plan for the same period with a consent rate of 99.6 per cent.

According to the restructuring plan for the 2021-2025 period, the corporation plans to divest from a series of subsidiary companies in the infrastructure, materials, and construction sectors.

Six infrastructure companies, including Sonadezi Long Thành (SZL), Sonadezi Châu Đức (code SZC), Sonadezi Giang Điền (code SZG), Sonadezi Long Bình (SZB), Sonadezi Bình Thuận, and Industrial Urban Development No 2 (D2D), will all be divested to retain a 36 per cent ownership.

The proportion of divestment will depend on the land lease status. Entities with an occupancy rate below 70 per cent will be divested to 46 per cent, while those with an occupancy rate above 70 per cent will divest to 36 per cent.

Sonadezi will also sell its stake in Đồng Nai Construction and Materials Investment Joint Stock Company (DND) from 52.59 per cent to 36 per cent.

Sonadezi plans to completely divest from five other entities, including Đồng Nai Construction Joint Stock Company, in which it currently holds 40 per cent of capital, Sơn Đồng Nai (SDN) with a 30 per cent ownership, Civil and Industrial Construction No 1 Đồng Nai, with a 15 per cent ownership, Amata Biên Hoà Urban Area, with a 10 per cent ownership, and Đồng Nai Transport Construction (DGT), with a 0.31 per cent ownership. — VNS